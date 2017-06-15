Ad Unit
NBA stars are loving the Draymond Green-LeBron James beef

June 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green Quickie shirt

Draymond Green and LeBron James are providing entertainment for fans well after the NBA Finals have ended.

On Thursday, Green got things started by trolling the Cavaliers with a T-shirt he wore to Golden State’s championship parade. LeBron posted an image of Green in the shirt to Instagram and left a humorous caption. What’s notable is how many NBA players chimed in.

Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook “liked” the photo, while Tristan Thompson commented on it, noting that it was good to have James back on social media after a long playoff-inspired absence.

Portland’s Evan Turner also commented on the beef via Twitter:

It’s Day 3 of the NBA offseason, and things remain just as fun as ever.


