NBA stars are loving the Draymond Green-LeBron James beef

Draymond Green and LeBron James are providing entertainment for fans well after the NBA Finals have ended.

On Thursday, Green got things started by trolling the Cavaliers with a T-shirt he wore to Golden State’s championship parade. LeBron posted an image of Green in the shirt to Instagram and left a humorous caption. What’s notable is how many NBA players chimed in.

Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook “liked” the photo, while Tristan Thompson commented on it, noting that it was good to have James back on social media after a long playoff-inspired absence.

the "liked by" is the funniest thing here tbh pic.twitter.com/QiDfaBuCXZ — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) June 15, 2017

Portland’s Evan Turner also commented on the beef via Twitter:

Them lbj and draymond tweets are low key funny. Verbal slap boxing is always fun lol — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 15, 2017

It’s Day 3 of the NBA offseason, and things remain just as fun as ever.