Sunday, June 11, 2017

Report: NBA stars unlikely to play in 3-on-3 Olympic basketball

June 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

LeBron James

The addition of 3-on-3 basketball to the Summer Olympics was exciting and intriguing for those who wanted to see the NBA’s biggest stars in such a format, but it doesn’t sound like many will be interested.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported Sunday that the general consensus surrounding the new competition was that leading NBA stars would be hesitant to participate.

LeBron James specifically indicated that he would pass on the competition.

It’s not surprising. Some players are still contemplating the 5-on-5 competition, and the ones willing to go will be more interested in that.

H/T CBS Sports

