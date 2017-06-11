Report: NBA stars unlikely to play in 3-on-3 Olympic basketball

The addition of 3-on-3 basketball to the Summer Olympics was exciting and intriguing for those who wanted to see the NBA’s biggest stars in such a format, but it doesn’t sound like many will be interested.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported Sunday that the general consensus surrounding the new competition was that leading NBA stars would be hesitant to participate.

I talked to people in NBA circles and some star players about Olympics adding 3-on-3. So far, general consensus is NBA stars won't compete. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 11, 2017

LeBron James specifically indicated that he would pass on the competition.

LeBron says he's not very good at 3 on 3 and is "more of a 5 on 5 guy," so he probably won't play on the Olympic 3 on 3 team. pic.twitter.com/Khqtj5ZqRb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 11, 2017

It’s not surprising. Some players are still contemplating the 5-on-5 competition, and the ones willing to go will be more interested in that.

