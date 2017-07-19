NBA Summer League shatters previous attendance record

These are just a few of the exciting new names that drew fans to Summer League this year. And man, did they come out.

A total of 127,843 fans attended games at the two Summer League facilities in Las Vegas. That surpasses the previous all-time high of approximately 109,000, according to theLas Vegas Review-Journal.

Ball certainly played a big part in the attendance spike. The Review-Journal called it “The Lonzo Effect.” He didn’t disappoint, earning the Summer League’s MVP award after posting averages of 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. That was the highest APG average in Summer League history.

“When you have a star like Lonzo or whoever it may be next year, that’s just an added attraction,” summer league co-founder Albert Hall said, according to the Review-Journal. “He just happened to play on the Lakers. Lonzo had a good summer, but next year it will be somebody else.”

It would be shocking, however, if Lonzo were back next summer. The best young prospects are typically one-and-done when it comes to Summer League.