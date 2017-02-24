NBA teams could not get in touch with Phil Jackson before trade deadline

The New York Knicks made no moves at the trade deadline Thursday, despite rumors that persisted for weeks about Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose potentially being dealt. For at least one team, not being able to get a hold of Phil Jackson was an obstacle that stood in the way of a deal.

One NBA general manager told Frank Isola of the New York Daily News last week in New Orleans that his team “can’t get a hold of Phil.” The GM added that he thought it was “crazy” that Jackson was so difficult to contact days before the trade deadline.

Jackson is known for playing mind games, so you could argue that he was probably trying to gain as much leverage as possible by making it seem like he did not want to make a deal. But he has been notably silent this season, not speaking to the media despite another losing effort from his team and plenty of drama — much of which Jackson created — surrounding his biggest superstar.

Isola also noted that the one big trade Jackson has made in his three seasons with the Knicks — acquiring Derrick Rose — may have been a result of Phil having coached with Chicago Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson. Outside of Paxson, Jackson’s friends around the NBA these days are said to be “few and far between,” and some believe teams he has criticized in the past have no interest in negotiating with him.

The Knicks worked on one trade on Thursday that could have been a blockbuster, but it ultimately fell through.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if Jackson’s future with the Knicks is secure. The team has shown no signs of turning things around in the three years he has been in charge, and it seems like Anthony and Rose are on their way out of town. Both Jackson and the Knicks have an opt out clause in their contract with each other that can be exercised by either side this summer.