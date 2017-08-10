NBA writer Ethan Skolnick charged with battering father

NBA writer Ethan Skolnick was arrested and charged Wednesday with battering his 70-year-old father, according to a report.

Skolnick, who was well known by some fans and media for covering the Miami Heat when LeBron James starred for the team, had been staying with his parents in Boca Raton. The Miami Herald says his estranged wife contacted police asking them to check on the writer.

The check apparently went fine, but police were called back to the house not long after to respond to a report that Skolnick was beating his father.

The elder Skolnick had a bloody nose and torn shirt when police arrived a second time. Skolnick’s mother reportedly told police that Ethan “went nuts” after the police check, believing his parents were responsible for initiating it. The father told police he was punched by his son. He also told them that a bruise on his arm was from his son a week earlier.

Skolnick was taken to jail and is being charged for battery. The 44-year-old writes for CBS Sports and has hosted a radio show for 790 the Ticket. He has previously written for Bleacher Report, the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Palm Beach Post.