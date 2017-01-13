Nerlens Noel changes course, now ‘definitely satisfied’ with role on Sixers

Nerlens Noel and the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have kissed and made up.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the 22-year-old big man seemed pleased with his current situation on the team.

“At this moment in time, I’m definitely satisfied with where I’m at and the team’s rotation,” Noel said, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think I’m able to go out there and still affect the game, change the game multiple ways.

“This probably has been the closest team I’ve been on since I’ve been a Sixer,” he continued. “So I think that definitely speaks for itself.”

Noel has found his groove lately as a backup to Joel Embiid at the center position, averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game in the month of January. Coming off the bench has also helped Noel maximize his skills of rim protection and finishing ability around the basket.

But it wasn’t too long ago that Noel was openly blasting the Sixers’ frontcourt situation as “silly” before the season began. Even as recently as December, the former No. 6 overall pick appeared to be furious with his lack of minutes.

Apparently, getting that playing time went a long way towards appeasing Noel. It’s also helped that he seems to have a tight-knit group of teammates and that the Sixers, who have been the bottom feeders of the NBA for the entirety of Noel’s time there, have won four of their last five games.

But Noel’s recent rejuvenation has come at the expense of fellow young big Jahlil Okafor (who has been a DNP for three straight games and counting), so Philly still has some work to do to in terms of finding a viable long-term solution that satisfies everyone.