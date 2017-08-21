Ad Unit
Monday, August 21, 2017

Report: Nerlens Noel hires LeBron James’ agent in hopes of max contract

August 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Nerlens Noel has changed his representation as he seeks a max contract from the Dallas Mavericks.

Noel fired agent Happy Walters and reportedly has hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Basketball Insiders’ Michael Scotto.

Paul is LeBron James’ agent.

Noel has a qualifying offer from the Mavericks, but he is seeking much more than the one year, $5.8 million he would make from that. However, Dallas seems to be content to see if Noel gets an offer elsewhere first. They have the opportunity to match if necessary, so from their perspective, it makes little sense to make a huge offer and bid against themselves.

Noel is clearly hoping a new agent can help him get more out of Dallas or some other team.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus