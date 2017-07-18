Agent: Nerlens Noel ‘very disappointed’ with Mavs negotiations

Nerlens Noel isn’t pleased that his situation still has yet to be resolved nearly three weeks into free agency.

Noel’s agent Happy Walters voiced his client’s displeasure on Tuesday.

“We’re very disappointed with where things stand,” said Walters, per Eddie Sefko of SportsDay. “Nerlens loves Dallas and spent June there working out, but we’re still waiting on a serious offer.”

The 23-year-old Noel is a restricted free agent this summer. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game for the Mavs last season after being acquired at the trade deadline.

A young, athletic, defensively-savvy big man like Noel has core player written all over him, especially for a relatively old Dallas team (a sentiment they once appeared to share as well). Perhaps they are just waiting out the market, which has presumably been somewhat of a successful strategy with cap space having dried up around the league by now. But in doing so, the Mavs may have alienated Noel and created another set of problems for themselves.