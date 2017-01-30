Report: Nets actively shopping Brook Lopez, Bojan Bogdanovic

With by far the worst situation in the NBA in terms of both roster talent and future outlook, desperate times are calling for desperate measures from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a report by Keith Smith of RealGM on Monday, the Nets are actively shopping Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic but have yet to find a return package to their liking.

Sources: The Nets have been actively shopping Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic, but have not found a package to their liking yet. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 30, 2017

Lopez and Bogdanovic are arguably the only two players of any real value on the air-thin Nets. We heard early in the season that Brooklyn might be open to at least moving Lopez, but now it looks like general manager Sean Marks is accelerating the fire sale ahead of the February 23 trade deadline.

Though the Nets are a league-worst 9-38 on the year, there’s zero motivation to just bottom out completely as they are not in control of their own first-round pick until 2019. Still, Brooklyn is clearly going nowhere with Lopez and Bogdanovic riding shotgun, so it makes to sense for them to cash in their chips in the hopes of acquiring any sort of long-term assets.