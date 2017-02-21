Nets reportedly lower asking price for Brook Lopez

The Brooklyn Nets’ resolve to deal away center Brook Lopez before the trade deadline appears to have strengthened.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that the Nets have lowered their asking price for Lopez from two first-rounders to a first and a second.

The Nets were said last month to be actively shopping Lopez and others. The incentive to trade the 28-year-old big is strong with the team at a pathetic 9-47 on the year and their cupboard virtually devoid of any long-term assets.

Lopez could still be a major difference maker for a playoff team. He’s actually averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game this season and has transformed into solid long-range shooter seemingly overnight, hitting 1.8 threes a night at a 34.4 percent clip. But even a single first-rounder is difficult to part ways with these days, so the Nets may still have some trouble getting somebody to bite.