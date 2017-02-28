Report: Nets, Nuggets interested in Milos Teodosic for next season

Is 2017 going to be the year that Milos Teodosic finally arrives in the NBA?

According to a report on Monday by Novosti, a newspaper in Teodosic’s native Serbia, the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets are interested in signing the CSKA Moscow point guard for next season.

Teodosic, who will turn 30 next month and whose contract with CSKA expires in the summer, is widely considered to be the best international player not in the Association and recently indicated that he finally wants to come to North America. He was courted by this other NBA team back in 2014 and probably projects as a flashier Jose Calderon — a player who can juice an offense with his supernatural playmaking skills and strong three-point shooting but is a major liability on the defensive end.

The Nets are owned by Mikhail Prokhorov, who was a primary financial supporter of CSKA for many years, and the Nuggets boast fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic, who has played with Teodosic on the national team. As such, either would be a compelling landing spot for the former EuroLeague MVP.

