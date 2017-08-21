Nets have perfect solar eclipse tweet

The Brooklyn Nets social media team got in on Monday’s solar eclipse fun.

In anticipation of the eclipse, the Nets posted a clever tweet of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker being blocked (get it?) by Brooklyn’s Isaiah Whitehead.

Perhaps there’s an element of picking on someone your own size here, as the Nets and the Suns were both the worst teams in their respective conferences last year. But at least the Nets celebrate eclipses better than Nick Saban does.