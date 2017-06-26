Report: Nets have ‘real’ interest in JJ Redick

J.J. Redick may be switching coasts in free agency.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Monday that the Brooklyn Nets have “real” interest in Redick, and the impending free agent guard may have reasons to consider the move.

The 33-year-old Redick averaged 15 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, shooting nearly 43 percent from three-point range. It’s unclear, though, how interested he would be in the sort of rebuilding project the Nets are undergoing, no matter how much money is on the table.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Redick has been linked to a possible move to a New York franchise this offseason.