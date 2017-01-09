Nets waive former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett

The Anthony Bennett ship may have sailed for the last time.

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Monday that they have waived former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett.

Bennett signed a two-year deal with Brooklyn this past offseason but couldn’t even find meaningful playing time despite the utter lack of talent on the Nets roster and their league-worst 8-28 record on the year. He appeared in just 23 games for them this season, putting up averages of 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

The Nets are now the fourth team to give up on Bennett since he was drafted with the top overall selection in 2013. He’s still only 23 years old but has never really shown himself to be capable of making a meaningful, NBA-level contribution (other than the memes). In all likelihood, Bennett is probably out of chances to flip the “bust” narrative and prove that he belongs in the league.