Nick Young appears to throw shade at Byron Scott

Nick Young never misses an opportunity to throw shade at his former LA Lakers head coach Byron Scott, and this week seems to be no different.

On Monday, Young complimented Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr while also appearing to toss a thinly-veiled shot at Scott in the process.

“It’s great for a coach to talk to you and let you know where you’re at and not keeping you in the dark, like some coaches I know,” said the veteran guard, according to Mark Medina of The Mercury News. “I’m not just going into the game blindsided. [Kerr] pretty much talks to me everyday, harps on me on everything I need to do in different situations.”

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Young has let loose on Scott under the guise of praise for his current coach. As for Scott, who kept Young in the doghouse for much of his time in LA, he has thrown shade of his own at Swaggy P in the past, so it’s clear that there’s still no love lost between the two.