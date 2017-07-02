Ad Unit
Sunday, July 2, 2017

Report: Nick Young could sign with Warriors

July 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Nick Young snapchat

The defending champions could be getting a whole lot swaggier.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports on Sunday that veteran swingman Nick Young is a “serious candidate” to be signed for part of the Golden State Warriors’ $5.2 million exception.

The 32-year-old Young averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He recently declined his player option for the 2017-18 season, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Young’s court jester reputation does often precede him, but his knack for threes and instant offense may be a good fit for a Warriors bench that surprisingly lacks a true go-to scorer.


