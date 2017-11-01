Nick Young has funny quote about his fit with Warriors

Now that he’s a member of the Golden State Warriors, Nick Young is finally fulfilling his true destiny as a Splash Stepbrother.

Appearing Wednesday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Young had a funny line about his fit with the team. Here’s what he had to say, per Adam Reisinger of ESPN:

Nick Young to @Rachel__Nichols on #TheJump on where he fits in the Splash Bros. family: "I'm like the brother that just got out of the pen." — Adam Reisinger (@AdamReisinger) November 1, 2017

The Swaggy One has cooled considerably since his 23-point outing on opening night lit the Internet on fire. But he has the green light to let it fly in Golden State (both shots and one-liners alike), and he’s loving every minute of it.