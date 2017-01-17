Nick Young, girlfriend Paloma Ford reportedly break up

Nick Young is back on the market again.

TMZ Sports says the Los Angeles Lakers guard has broken up with girlfriend Paloma Ford. The two began dating around September, but they recently split.

They apparently agreed that Young needs to focus on his family, including his new baby.

Young was previously engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea. They dated from 2013 until last year when they broke up after Young got his ex-girlfriend pregnant.

Young is averaging 13.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting this season.