Nick Young has legendary quote about Warriors’ passing

He may now a member of what is widely considered to be the best team in the NBA at moving the basketball, but Nick Young doesn’t plan to change one bit.

Addressing reporters on Friday after agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week, the veteran swingman was asked about the team’s passing and joked about that being “the point guard’s job,” per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

The quote is obviously quite on-brand for Young, who holds career averages of 10.1 shot attempts per game to just 1.0 assists. But it’s also good to see that his unparalleled quotability made the trip with him to the Bay Area as well.

Passers pass. Shooters shoot. Only the wisest of words from the great Renaissance philosopher Swaggy P.