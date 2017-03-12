Nick Young moves to bench to make way for young players

The Lakers will be giving their younger players more court time over the remainder of the season. As a result, Nick Young will take on a reduced role.

A season that began with the Lakers getting off to a 7-5 start has turned into one that has them with the worst record in the NBA’s Western Conference at 20-45. For what’s left in the season, Los Angeles will need to determine which of their young players will be part of future plans and who will not.

To aide in that process, head coach Luke Walton will be shifting Nick Young to the bench to give other players more of a look.

Nick Young will move to the bench as Walton said they want to see more of the young players at that spot. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 12, 2017

Walton emphasized that Young has been “one or our two best players,” but is going to the bench as LAL want a longer look at young players. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 13, 2017

Nick Young said he understands and respects Luke Walton's decision to bring him off the bench to give more PT to young guys — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 13, 2017

Veteran Lou Williams was shipped to the Rockets prior to the trade deadline. After having a place in Walton’s rotation throughout the season, Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov were both recently removed from the starting lineup. Now, it appears to be Young’s turn.

After a disappointing last season, Young has rebounded to average 13.4 points per game this season and has started all 58 games he’s appeared in thus far. He’s also shooting a career-best 40.9% from behind three-point line.