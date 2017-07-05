Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Nick Young’s old tweets criticizing Warriors fans resurface

July 5, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Nick Young snapchat

Nick Young is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, but he’s probably hoping that their fans have short memories.

Young, who agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the defending champs on Wednesday, had some old tweets of his resurface from June 2016 in which he criticized the Warriors fanbase.

Of course, the artist known colloquially as “Swaggy P” isn’t exactly the type of player to be taken too seriously. But let this be a lesson to Young and the rest of us that the Internet never ever forgets.

H/T SB Nation


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus