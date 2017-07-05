Nick Young’s old tweets criticizing Warriors fans resurface

Nick Young is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, but he’s probably hoping that their fans have short memories.

Young, who agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the defending champs on Wednesday, had some old tweets of his resurface from June 2016 in which he criticized the Warriors fanbase.

I hate 2016 GS fans … They dnt know nothing about basketball — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

Keep riding that bandwagon,, bcuz you would no what team I'm talkin about https://t.co/g3ehykNnBG — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

Of course, the artist known colloquially as “Swaggy P” isn’t exactly the type of player to be taken too seriously. But let this be a lesson to Young and the rest of us that the Internet never ever forgets.

H/T SB Nation