Saturday, July 15, 2017

Nick Young has hilarious response to fan asking about Lakers return

July 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

Nick Young snapchat

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young is still beloved by at least someone in Laker Nation.

Young had a rather hilarious response when asked if he would return to the Lakers — making a few assumptions about the roster in the process.

Young’s response was perfect.

Well, hey, Lakers fans read the rumors too, even if the reality of the situation means big additions are far from a slam dunk. It’s good that they can dream. It’s even better that we can get some Swaggy P snark out of it.


