Nick Young has hilarious response to fan asking about Lakers return

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young is still beloved by at least someone in Laker Nation.

Young had a rather hilarious response when asked if he would return to the Lakers — making a few assumptions about the roster in the process.

After you win one with the Warriors are you going to come back to LA and win a title with Lonzo, Ingram, LeBron and PG13 — daniel flores (@danielstaniel) July 15, 2017

Young’s response was perfect.

Yea Kobe and mj coming back to play to https://t.co/6cBHEgVGnA — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 15, 2017

Well, hey, Lakers fans read the rumors too, even if the reality of the situation means big additions are far from a slam dunk. It’s good that they can dream. It’s even better that we can get some Swaggy P snark out of it.