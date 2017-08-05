Did Nick Young take shot at D’Angelo Russell with T-shirt at Drew League?

Swaggy P is quickly becoming Subtle P from the looks of it.

Golden State Warriors swingman Nick Young made an appearance at a Drew League game on Saturday and was spotted on the Warriors’ official Snapchat Story wearing a T-shirt that read “You Snitch.”

That shirt could be interpreted by some as a reference to Young’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell and his notorious leaked video in which he exposed Young for supposedly cheating on then-fiancée Iggy Azalea.

The scandal took place nearly a year-and-a-half ago, and neither Young nor Russell is even a member of the Lakers anymore. We had gotten some signs that the two had perhaps mended their relationship as well, but apparently bygones might not exactly be bygones just yet.

H/T NBA Reddit