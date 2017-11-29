pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Nick Young takes another shot at Byron Scott before facing Lakers

November 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Nick Young snapchat

Ahead of his first meeting against the Los Angeles Lakers as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Nick Young couldn’t help but go after his least favorite former coach.

Young, now with the Golden State Warriors, reflected on his time with the Lakers, where he played under three head coaches. He praised two of them — and just happened to leave the third, Byron Scott, out of the picture.

Young did not like Scott. We knew this already, but he’s always eager to give us a reminder when afforded the opportunity.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus