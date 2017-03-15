Nicolas Batum’s CT scan on brain comes back negative

Nicolas Batum and the Charlotte Hornets received some good news on Wednesday.

Batum underwent a CT scan of his brain after he was dealing with painful migraines that have led him to miss two games. The Hornets said that the scan came up negative.

Batum missed Monday’s game against the Bulls and also was declared out for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets last year. He is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 assists per game — both career-high marks — this season, to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Image Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports