Report: Nicolas Batum dealing with painful migraines, undergoing CT scan on brain

Charlotte Hornets swingman Nicolas Batum will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday, and now there appears to be some concern that he could be dealing with a bigger health issue.

According to a report by Chris Haynes of ESPN, Batum has been battling painful migraines and is undergoing a CT scan on his brain.

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum undergoing CT scan on his brain, league sources tell ESPN. He's dealing with painful migraines. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 15, 2017

The 28-year-old Batum, who is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 63 appearances for the Hornets this season, sat out during Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls and has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Migraines are no joke (just ask this fellow NBA player), so the hope here is that Batum’s CT scan checks out OK and that he’ll be able to recover quickly.

Image Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports