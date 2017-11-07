Report: Nike working on signature shoe line for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The “Giannis 1” sneaker could be available in stores before too long.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with Nike, and one cool part about the new deal is that the Greek Freak will be getting his own shoe line.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell report that Nike will begin working on a signature shoe line for Antetokounmpo in the coming weeks. They say that the timeline for designing and making a signature shoe is typically 14-18 months, and that the “Giannis 1” shoe could be released around the holidays in 2019.

The 22-year-old has been getting better and better every season and is widely recognized as one of the best players in the Eastern Conference. He’s gotten off to a hot start with the Milwaukee Bucks this year and is averaging 31 points, 9.9 rebounds, and five assists on an absurd 58.3 percent shooting.

Given the way he’s been playing, and his rate of improvement, the only question is which will come first: the MVP award or his shoe?