Nikola Jokic used to drink up to a gallon of Coke every day

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is enjoying a breakout 2016-17 campaign and may have the curbing of an unhealthy dietary habit to thank.

In a recent Q&A with Zach Lowe of ESPN, Jokic admitted that he used to drink up to a gallon of Coca-Cola every day.

From Lowe:

Is it true you used to drink a gallon of Coca-Cola every day? Yeah. Maybe three liters or so. It was a lot. How early in the morning did you take your first hit? Never in the morning, because we had practices in the morning, and I could never drink before. But after practice, it was glass after glass. I couldn’t stop. Ever dabble now, or have you totally kicked it? I haven’t had any in the last one-and-a-half years. On my flight to come to Denver, I had my last Coke ever. Any withdrawal headaches? No. Nothing. It was easy. It felt really good, actually. It was good to know I didn’t need it.

According to Coca-Cola’s official nutrition facts, a three-liter bottle contains a total of 1120 calories, roughly 104 percent of one’s daily value of carbohydrates, and a monstrous 312 grams of sugar. While the 6-foot-10, 250 pound Jokic consuming all that is significantly different from the rest of us doing so, it still seems a little less than ideal.

Jokic, still just 21 years of age, is averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in only 24.4 minutes per contest this season and can probably attribute some of that success to his Al Jefferson-eqsue lifestyle change.

Image via Denver Nuggets on YouTube

H/T theScore