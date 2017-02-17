Nikola Jokic on facing Team USA in Rising Stars Challenge: ‘We’re gonna kick their a–’

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is playing with some serious swagger right now, and that’s apparently extending into All-Star Weekend.

In an interview with NBA TV on Friday, Jokic, who will be representing Team World in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, was asked if he had any predictions about facing Team USA in the competition. The 21-year-old replied simply, “Yeah, we’re gonna kick their a–.”

Jokic definitely has a right to feel confident as he enters the All-Star break with eye-popping averages of 20.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 three-pointers per game in the month of February. His head coach has recently been spreading the good news of Jokic’s arrival on the scene of NBA stardom, and now it looks like the Serb is starting to take on the part as well.

Video via NBA Reddit