Nikola Pekovic admits his playing career may be over

At just 30 years of age, it may be the end of the line for Big Pek.

Speaking at a press conference in Serbia this week, Minnesota Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic admitted that his playing days could be over.

“Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted,” Pekovic said, per EuroHoops.net. “This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain.”

Pekovic, who is under contract with Minnesota through 2018, hasn’t played in 11 months thanks to lingering foot and ankle injuries and has already been ruled out for the entire 2016-17 campaign.

A crafty, bruising scorer in the low post who averaged 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game just three seasons ago and who had a knack for priceless postgame interactions, it’s a true shame that Pekovic’s body will all but assuredly force him to cut his career short. But given the physical demands of life in the NBA and the presence of young bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng in the Wolves’ frontcourt, perhaps it indeed would be best for Pekovic to just call it quits and get himself healthy for his next chapter in life.

