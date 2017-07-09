Fred Hoiberg: No buyout coming for Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade certainly doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere.

Despite the Chicago Bulls entering a full-scale rebuilding process, coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Sunday that the team has every intention of keeping the 35-year-old Wade in the fold as a leader and mentor.

“As of right now, no. I don’t see that,” Hoiberg said of a Wade buyout, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Wade opted into the final year of his contract on June 20, and the Bulls are intent on keeping him around.

“Dwyane, he’s going to have an important role on this team as a mentor,” Hoiberg said. “He’s going to obviously play for us and hopefully play well. And take the role of leadership; it’s going to be very important with him.”

This had been indicated before despite the initial thinking being that Wade would try to force Chicago’s hand, not wanting to participate in a rebuild. He has shown no inclination to do so thus far.