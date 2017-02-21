No one on Lakers roster safe if Magic Johnson wants player?

New Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson may be ruthless in his efforts to secure big-name talent for the team.

According to ESPN’s Arash Markazi on Tuesday, though Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were attached to the team’s young core, nobody on the Lakers roster will be untouchable if Johnson has a player he wants.

Jim and Mitch were attached to their young players but there is no player on the Lakers roster that is safe if there's a player Magic wants. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

That’s a major development with just two days to go before the trade deadline. It was reported last month that the Lakers were unwilling to part with their core young players, but now there’s a new sheriff in town calling the shots. Still, with Johnson having no prior front office experience, his quick trigger could be a double-edged sword as the team’s future hangs in the balance.