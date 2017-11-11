No timetable on Derrick Rose’s return from ankle injury

Derrick Rose continues to be bothered by an ankle injury, and there is no timetable on when he will be ready to return to action for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose missed four games in October due to his ankle, and he will not play on Saturday, which would be his second straight missed game. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Rose says there is no timetable on his return date.

“They haven’t put no timetable on it yet,” Rose said of his ankle, via McMenamin.

Rose did say he’s been getting frequent treatments on his ankle to try and get him ready to return to action.

Rose sprained his ankle in the second game of the season, then missed the following four games. He returned for five games before missing Thursday night’s contest in Houston.

The former NBA MVP is averaging 14.3 points in just under 27 minutes per game this season while struggling on the defensive end.