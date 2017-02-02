Report: Nuggets exploring trade market for Emmanuel Mudiay

The Denver Nuggets may be open for business.

According to a report by Zach Lowe of ESPN on Thursday, the Nuggets are “quietly exploring” the trade market for point guard Emmanuel Mudiay in an attempt to see what they might get for Mudiay and the multiple draft picks they have at their disposal. Lowe also adds, however, that Denver is “in no rush” to move the Congolese guard.

Mudiay is still just 20 years old and is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season. But turnovers and efficiency are his enemies, and it’s still a legitimate question in his second year in the league if Mudiay’s skillset is NBA-caliber right now.

What works in Mudiay’s favor is that Denver is thin at the point behind him as 34-year-old Jameer Nelson is his only backup. But if the Nuggets have concluded Mudiay isn’t their floor general of the future, it may still be easy to move on given how loaded the 2017 draft class is with point guard talent.