Nuggets reportedly interested in pursuing Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets seem intent on adding a power forward one way or another this offseason.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes report on Sunday that the Nuggets are hoping to “crash the list of suitors” for unrestricted free agents Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap.

The need is certainly there — Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee are both natural centers, and Kenneth Faried, one of the only true power forwards on the roster, has stagnated over the last few years. The Stein/Haynes report also mentions this trade possibility that would have Kevin Love going to Denver, so it’s obvious what position the Nuggets appear to be prioritizing this summer.

Denver’s interest in at least Millsap had already been established, but both he and Griffin will obviously be wanted men these next few weeks, so the Nuggets will have their work cut out for them as they pursue the two All-Stars.