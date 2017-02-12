Report: Nuggets may trade Danilo Gallinari before deadline

The Denver Nuggets just dealt Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers, and there are some indications that the sale may continue.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN on Sunday, there is “a growing belief” that the Nuggets are prepared to move forward Danilo Gallinari before the February 23 trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers are also mentioned as two teams monitoring Gallinari’s availability.

Gallinari, 28, holds averages this season of 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 43.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep. But he has been out since February 1 with a groin strain and may not be back until after the All-Star break. The Italian has a $16.1 million player option for next year, which Stein adds that Denver expects him to decline.

Trade rumors have also been swirling around this fellow Nuggets forward recently, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one of them be sent packing before the deadline, even if Gallinari hasn’t had much interest in a trade out of Denver in the recent past.