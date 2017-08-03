Nuggets reportedly won’t give up Jamal Murray, Gary Harris in Kyrie Irving trade

The Denver Nuggets are not willing to gut their young core for Uncle Drew.

According to a report Wednesday by The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto, the Nuggets will not give up guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris in a potential trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

It’s probably a good call on Denver’s part, especially when you consider the lack of certainty over Irving’s future. Meanwhile, Harris is 22 years old, Murray is 20, and both of them look like long-term backcourt building blocks who have yet to scratch the surface of their respective potentials.

After narrowly missing out on a playoff berth last season, the Nuggets head into the coming year with even more confidence in their current team, and thus have the luxury of saying no to Irving if the price isn’t right.