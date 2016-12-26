Ohio newspaper taunts Warriors after blowing lead to Cavs

The state of Ohio will never get tired of trolling the Golden State Warriors.

After Golden State blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Morning Journal decided to have a little fun at their expense by recalling another collapse.

The morning journal has no chill pic.twitter.com/GoVUaSrqtr — Lindsey Llewellyn (@lindseyllewllew) December 26, 2016

The only way Golden State will ever be able to live that one down is if they win the Finals, preferably against Cleveland, and even that might not do it. Until then, even their own players will resort to making the occasional joke about what happened.

H/T TheScore