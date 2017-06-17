Oklahoma City Instagram account jabs Kevin Durant

The official Instagram account of Oklahoma City is still a bit cranky over Kevin Durant’s departure.

The city’s official account wanted to remind its residents how easy it is to recycle their old magazines — and to offer an example, they posted a picture of Kevin Durant’s most recent Sports Illustrated cover celebrating his NBA title with the Golden State Warriors.

It’s safe to say Oklahoma City is still salty.

We know the Thunder organization is, but you can understand why even the city as a whole would have a deep antipathy toward Durant and the Warriors after the events of the last year. That’s a pretty funny way to make light of it, though.