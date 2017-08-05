Oklahoma senator says Durant ‘would be welcome back in Oklahoma any time’

It’s been more than a year since Durant made his controversial decision, and though many Thunder fans are still very salty, maybe time has healed the wound for some Oklahomans. In an interview with TMZ, state Senator Jim Inhofe had nothing but good things to say about Durant.

“Kevin Durant would be welcome back in Oklahoma any time he’s willing to come and I want to be the first one he calls,” Inhofe said. “I like him. Kevin Durant, he took care of the victims of our tornadoes. He took care of families. Took care of little kids. So, he has a heart and he’s not a bad ballplayer.”

Well, “not a bad ballplayer” is one way to put it. Asked about the feud between Durant and Westbrook, Inhofe said he’d like to see them make up – but added that he thinks Westbrook is better. The state senator may be obligated to say that about the hometown team’s best player, but the statement was unprovoked.

“I think Russell’s still better, I just happen to like them both,” Inhofe said.