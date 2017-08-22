Old Isaiah Thomas tweet about LeBron goes viral following trade

Isaiah Thomas may have a little clarifying to do when he first sees new teammate LeBron James.

Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in a blockbuster deal. Thomas is on an expiring contract and recovering from a hip injury, so the Celtics traded him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets draft pick to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving.

After the trade happened, some people dug up this tweet Thomas sent about LeBron back in 2010:

Haha all u lebron fans that's the difference between KOBE and LEBRON… Kobe wouldn't let anybody punk him like LBJ let boston do. He's OUT! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) May 14, 2010

Thomas sent this after the Cavaliers lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semis. Later that summer, James announced he was joining the Miami Heat, where he won two championships in four seasons. Thomas was just a college athlete at Washington at the time he sent the tweet, so James will probably overlook it. But that could make for a funny conversation, similar to what happened between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.