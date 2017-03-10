Omri Casspi reportedly drawing interest from playoff teams

A number of contenders apparently have their sharpshooter senses tingling.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN on Friday, veteran forward Omri Casspi is roughly a week away from receiving clearance to play and is drawing interest from playoff teams.

Free Agency news: League sources say swingman Omri Casspi is about a week or so away from clearance and drawing interest from playoff teams. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 10, 2017

The 28-year-old Casspi is only averaging 6.1 and 4.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game this year. Still, he’s a valuable three-point sniper with a 36.9 percent career mark from deep including 30.6 percent over his last three seasons.

Casspi had been caught up in the Sacramento Kings circus for a few years but was finally traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last month as part of the DeMarcus Cousins deal. Unfortunately, he suffered a thumb injury in his Pelicans debut and had to be released by the team.

Now nearing a return, Casspi is worthy of meaningful rotation minutes in certain matchups, so we’ll see which title hopeful he will be able to help out.