Report: Omri Casspi took substantial discount to join Warriors

While some NBA players land massive contracts that make athletes from around the country jealous, others find themselves giving discounts in an attempt to win an NBA title.

Such was the case for superstar Kevin Durant, who got the sweet taste of a championship this past season and wanted more, ultimately signing two-year, $53 million contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The same can now be said for forward Omri Casspi, who reportedly turned down a one-year, $4.5 million deal to sign a one-year, $2.11 million deal, also with Golden State.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reports the $4.5 million offer came by way of a likely lottery team, so Casspi gave up more than 50 percent in salary to chase a ring.

Casspi turned down a one-year, $4.5 million offer from a likely lottery team, according to a league source.

$1,471,382 of Casspi’s $2,106,470 salary will be paid by the Warrior and applied to their luxury-tax bill.

The 29-year-old Casspi is another solid addition for the Warriors. He’s a high-energy player who can fit in at both small forward and power forward, where his three-point ability can become a real asset. He’s also capable enough defensively to play on the glass.

The draw of a championship is helping the rich get richer by paying less.