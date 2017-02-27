Report: Other teams still have chance to beat Cavs to Andrew Bogut

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the reported favorites to sign free agent center Andrew Bogut, but they don’t have him in the bag just yet.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Monday that Bogut going to Cleveland was not a foregone conclusion, with the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs also in the mix.

Bogut-to-Cavs isn't foregone conclusion, I'm told. Talks w/ Cavs, Spurs, Rockets, Celts coming, family factoring in https://t.co/9kuyaJs79d — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 27, 2017

Indications were that Bogut was already looking to the Cavaliers as his Philadelphia 76ers buyout was negotiated. That may not be the case, though it sounds as if Cleveland remains the favorite.