Otto Porter reportedly agrees to $106 million deal with Nets

If the Washington Wizards want to keep Otto Porter moving forward, it’s going to cost them a lot of money.

Porter agreed to a four-year, $106 million max deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Porter is a restricted free agent, which means the Wizards will have a chance to match the offer. As of now, they’re planning to do so.

Wizards had hoped to work out something more cap friendly with Otto Porter, but they intend to match Nets offer, sources tell @TheVertical. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 5, 2017

The Wizards already have $91 million committed for next season, and that doesn’t include what they’d have to pay Porter if they match the contract. They almost certainly will not be able to afford both him and Bojan Bogdanovic, who is also a restricted free agent.

One big obstacle for the Wizards is the $48 million they have committed to Ian Mahinmi over the next three seasons. That’s eating up a big chunk of their cap. If they choose to match on Porter’s contract, they probably will have to lose Bogdanovic and cut some other salary or be forced to pay a hefty amount in the luxury tax.