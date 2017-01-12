Otto Porter: Celtics ‘try to play dirty’

Gentlemen, rev up your rivalry engines because we may have a new one brewing in the Eastern Conference.

After Washington’s 117-108 loss to Boston on Wednesday, Wizards forward Otto Porter called out the Celtics for being a dirty team.

“We’ve had some past history the last couple of years with those guys,” Porter said, per J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic. “They’re a physical team. They try to play dirty. They try to take you out your game. Their whole team. That’s just how they try to play.”

Porter’s comments came in the aftermath of a heated confrontation between Wizards point guard John Wall and Celtics forward Jae Crowder shortly after the final buzzer sounded (video here).

The Celtics have a number of rugged one-on-on defenders on their team (Crowder, Marcus Smart, Amir Johnson, Avery Bradley, etc.) and that can rub opponents the wrong way as Wednesday’s game clearly demonstrated. The two sides have a couple more meetings this season (January 24 in Washington and March 20 in Boston), so be sure to have your popcorn ready.

Image via Adam McGinnis on YouTube