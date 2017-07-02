Report: Otto Porter Jr. gets max offer from Sacramento

Whatever happens this offseason, it sounds as though Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. is in line for a major payday.

The restricted free agent reportedly has a max offer sheet in hand from the Sacramento Kings, a deal that would pay him roughly $100 million, but has yet to commit. However, whatever he does end up doing will be matched by the Wizards.

Reporting with @MarcJSpearsESPN: ESPN sources say Sacramento offered Washington restricted free-agent Otto Porter the max. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

Otto Porter still has more meetings to take, but sources say the Wizards are adamant that they'll match any and all offers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

Spears goes on to note that some within the league think Washington is bluffing in an attempt to dissuade teams from making an offer, although if that was indeed the case, it does not seem to have worked.

The Wizards were reportedly willing to part with Porter in the right situation. With Bradley Beal signed to a big-money deal and John Wall possibly signing one, Porter may be a luxury Washington can’t afford.