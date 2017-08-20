Pacers reportedly accuse Lakers of tampering with Paul George

It was no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers took a long, hard look at Paul George this summer while he was still a member of the Indiana Pacers. It turns out that look may have been a bit too close.

Reports indicated Saturday that the Pacers are filing tampering charges against the Lakers relating to George.

Pacers file charges against Lakers for tampering with Paul George, per @PeterVecsey1: https://t.co/0hP1g7DnIm Remember Magic's "wink wink?" pic.twitter.com/Y4mtAvgcK1 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2017

There is that instance of Johnson reacting. There were also these tweets, although there’s no way they’re incriminating. There is also the strong possibility that some things happened behind the scenes that we aren’t aware of.