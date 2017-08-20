Ad Unit
Sunday, August 20, 2017

Pacers reportedly accuse Lakers of tampering with Paul George

August 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul George

It was no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers took a long, hard look at Paul George this summer while he was still a member of the Indiana Pacers. It turns out that look may have been a bit too close.

Reports indicated Saturday that the Pacers are filing tampering charges against the Lakers relating to George.

There is that instance of Johnson reacting. There were also these tweets, although there’s no way they’re incriminating. There is also the strong possibility that some things happened behind the scenes that we aren’t aware of.

