Report: Pacers, Celtics discussing Paul George trade

The Indiana Pacers have been gauging the trade market for Paul George, and it seems like the team with the most interest is the Boston Celtics.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Celtics have been reluctant to include the first-round pick they have from the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks, but Boston GM Danny Ainge could be warming up to the idea.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Any trade the Celtics make for a superstar would almost certainly have to include Brooklyn’s pick. The Nets currently have the worst record in the NBA, which means their pick — which Boston has — would have the best chance of becoming the top overall selection in the draft if the season ended today.

The risk in trading for George is that he supposedly wants to either try to win in Indiana or return home to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers when he hits the free agent market in two years. Despite what this executive may think, there is a lot standing in the way between George and Boston.