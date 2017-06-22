Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Report: Pacers, Celtics in ‘serious discussions’ about Paul George trade

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul George

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are having serious discussions about a Paul George, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported Thursday that the two sides had gained momentum on a trade, but are still some way apart.

The Pacers are in no rush to get a George deal done, so they won’t be motivated to rush something through on draft night. The Celtics have the pieces to get such a deal done.


