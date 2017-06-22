Report: Pacers, Celtics in ‘serious discussions’ about Paul George trade

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are having serious discussions about a Paul George, according to reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported Thursday that the two sides had gained momentum on a trade, but are still some way apart.

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Sources: Boston, Indiana talks for Paul George had gained significant momentum, but sides are still apart on a possible deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

The Pacers are in no rush to get a George deal done, so they won’t be motivated to rush something through on draft night. The Celtics have the pieces to get such a deal done.